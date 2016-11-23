Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, November 23, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016ADV221259
- Filing Code
- LSG
Defendant
Cynthia Young
Aurora Manor Nursing Home, 101 South Bissell Rd.Aurora OH 44202
Plaintiff
Sarah Lukwinski-Shemo
29425 Chagrin Blvd., Suite 305Pepper Pike OH 44022
Plaintiff's Attorney
Kathryn T. Joseph & Associates, Inc.
29425 Chagrin Blvd. Suite 305
Pepper Pike OH 44122
Defendant
Christine Young
Aurora Manor Nursing Home, 101 South Bissell Rd.Aurora OH 44202
Text2016 ADV 221259—Sarah Lukwinski-Shemo vs Christine Young, et al. Complaint for land sale on guardianship filed. S. L. Lukwinski-Shemo, atty.
