Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, November 23, 2016
Case Number
2016ADV221259
Filing Code
LSG

Defendant

Cynthia Young
Aurora Manor Nursing Home, 101 South Bissell Rd.
Aurora OH 44202

Plaintiff

Sarah Lukwinski-Shemo
29425 Chagrin Blvd., Suite 305
Pepper Pike OH 44022
Plaintiff's Attorney
Sarah Lynne Lukwinski-Shemo
Kathryn T. Joseph & Associates, Inc.
29425 Chagrin Blvd. Suite 305
Pepper Pike OH 44122

Defendant

Christine Young
Aurora Manor Nursing Home, 101 South Bissell Rd.
Aurora OH 44202

Text

2016 ADV 221259—Sarah Lukwinski-Shemo vs Christine Young, et al. Complaint for land sale on guardianship filed. S. L. Lukwinski-Shemo, atty.
