Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, November 23, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016EST221261
- Date Died
- July 27, 2016
- Filing Code
- AD2
Applicant
Michelle Soukup
1523 Chesterlaned Ave.Lakewood OH 44107
Applicant's Attorney
Shinn Lanter, LLP
12511 Madison Avenue
Lakewood OH 44107-5004
Decedent
John Joseph Matula
9723 Charles DriveValley View OH 44125
Fiduciary
Michelle Soukup
1523 Chesterlaned Ave.Lakewood OH 44107
Fiduciary's Attorney
Shinn Lanter, LLP
12511 Madison Avenue
Lakewood OH 44107-5004
Text2016 EST 221261—Estate of John Joseph Matula. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. M. L. Shinn, atty.
