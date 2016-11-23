Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, November 23, 2016
Case Number
2016EST221261
Date Died
July 27, 2016
Filing Code
AD2

Applicant

Michelle Soukup
1523 Chesterlaned Ave.
Lakewood OH 44107
Applicant's Attorney
Maria Louise Shinn
Shinn Lanter, LLP
12511 Madison Avenue
Lakewood OH 44107-5004

Decedent

John Joseph Matula
9723 Charles Drive
Valley View OH 44125

Date Died :Wednesday, July 27, 2016

Fiduciary

Michelle Soukup
1523 Chesterlaned Ave.
Lakewood OH 44107
Fiduciary's Attorney
Maria Louise Shinn
Shinn Lanter, LLP
12511 Madison Avenue
Lakewood OH 44107-5004

Text

2016 EST 221261—Estate of John Joseph Matula. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. M. L. Shinn, atty.
