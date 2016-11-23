Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, November 23, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016EST221263
- Bond
- 1
- Bond Status
- ORD
- Bond Amount
- $40,000.00
- Date Died
- October 29, 2016
- Filing Code
- AD2
Applicant
Dorina Hare
1526 Wyandotte AvenueLakewood OH 44107
Applicant's Attorney
Shinn Lanter, LLP
12511 Madison Avenue
Lakewood OH 44107-5004
Decedent
Anujka Suklija
14205 Elsetta AvenueCleveland OH 44135
Text2016 EST 221263—Estate of Anujka Suklija. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $40,000.00. M. L. Shinn, atty.
