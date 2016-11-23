Date Filed Wednesday, November 23, 2016 Case Number 2016EST221263 Bond 1 Bond Status ORD Bond Amount $40,000.00 Date Died October 29, 2016 Filing Code AD2

Text 2016 EST 221263—Estate of Anujka Suklija. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $40,000.00. M. L. Shinn, atty.