Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, November 23, 2016
Case Number
2016EST221263
Bond
1
Bond Status
ORD
Bond Amount
$40,000.00
Date Died
October 29, 2016
Filing Code
AD2

Applicant

Dorina Hare
1526 Wyandotte Avenue
Lakewood OH 44107
Applicant's Attorney
Maria Louise Shinn
Shinn Lanter, LLP
12511 Madison Avenue
Lakewood OH 44107-5004

Decedent

Anujka Suklija
14205 Elsetta Avenue
Cleveland OH 44135

Text

2016 EST 221263—Estate of Anujka Suklija. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $40,000.00. M. L. Shinn, atty.
