Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, November 23, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016EST221264
- Date Died
- July 20, 2012
- Filing Code
- REL
Applicant
Richard L. Bistritz
37705 Miles Rd.Moreland Hills OH 44022
Applicant's Attorney
Patton & Lee, LLC
23 Bell Street
Chagrin Falls OH 44022
Decedent
Jo Ann Bistritz
37705 Miles Rd.Moreland Hills OH 44022
Date Died :Friday, July 20, 2012
Text2016 EST 221264—Estate of Jo Ann Bistritz. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. S. E. Patton, atty.
