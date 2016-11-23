Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, November 23, 2016
Case Number
2016EST221264
Date Died
July 20, 2012
Filing Code
REL

Applicant

Richard L. Bistritz
37705 Miles Rd.
Moreland Hills OH 44022
Applicant's Attorney
Steven Edward Patton
Patton & Lee, LLC
23 Bell Street
Chagrin Falls OH 44022

Decedent

Jo Ann Bistritz
37705 Miles Rd.
Moreland Hills OH 44022

Text

2016 EST 221264—Estate of Jo Ann Bistritz. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. S. E. Patton, atty.
