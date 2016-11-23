Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, November 23, 2016
Case Number
2016EST221265
Bond
1
Bond Status
ORD
Bond Amount
$440,000.00
Date Died
August 26, 2016
Filing Code
ADM

Applicant

Sandra Palechka
5927 Chestnut Hills Drive
Parma OH 44129
Applicant's Attorney
Kevin Patrick Weiler
Weiler Legal Services
6200 Rockside Woods Blvd.
Independence OH 44131

Decedent

Karen Ann Palechka
5927 Chestnut Hills Drive
Parma OH 44129

Date Died :Friday, August 26, 2016

Text

2016 EST 221265—Estate of Karen Ann Palechka. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $440,000.00. K. P. Weiler, atty.
