Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, November 23, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016EST221265
- Bond
- 1
- Bond Status
- ORD
- Bond Amount
- $440,000.00
- Date Died
- August 26, 2016
- Filing Code
- ADM
Applicant
Sandra Palechka
5927 Chestnut Hills DriveParma OH 44129
Applicant's Attorney
Weiler Legal Services
6200 Rockside Woods Blvd.
Independence OH 44131
Decedent
Karen Ann Palechka
5927 Chestnut Hills DriveParma OH 44129
Date Died :Friday, August 26, 2016
Text2016 EST 221265—Estate of Karen Ann Palechka. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $440,000.00. K. P. Weiler, atty.
