Probate

Date Filed
Monday, November 28, 2016
Case Number
2016EST221267
Date Died
June 25, 2016
Filing Code
AD2

Applicant

Robert O'connor
15683 Grosse Point Oval
Strongsville OH 44136
Applicant's Attorney
George James Annos
Carlisle,McNellie,Rini, Kramer & Ulrich
24755 Chagrin Blvd., #200
Beachwood OH 44122

Decedent

Marjorie J. O'connor
10320 Independence Drive
North Royalton OH 44133

Date Died :Saturday, June 25, 2016

Text

2016 EST 221267—Estate of Marjorie J. O'Connor. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. G. J. Annos, atty.
