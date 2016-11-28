Probate
- Date Filed
- Monday, November 28, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016EST221267
- Date Died
- June 25, 2016
- Filing Code
- AD2
Applicant
Robert O'connor
15683 Grosse Point OvalStrongsville OH 44136
Applicant's Attorney
Carlisle,McNellie,Rini, Kramer & Ulrich
24755 Chagrin Blvd., #200
Beachwood OH 44122
Decedent
Marjorie J. O'connor
10320 Independence DriveNorth Royalton OH 44133
Date Died :Saturday, June 25, 2016
Text2016 EST 221267—Estate of Marjorie J. O'Connor. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. G. J. Annos, atty.
