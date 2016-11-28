Probate
- Date Filed
- Monday, November 28, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016EST221270
- Date Died
- October 30, 2016
- Filing Code
- AD2
Fiduciary
Ronny Eriksson
13167 Northpointe CircleStrongsville OH 44136
Fiduciary's Attorney
Donna Ramsey-Caputo, LLC
11005 Pearl Rd., Suite 1
Strongsville OH 44136
Decedent
Emogene Lou Neumann-Eriksson
13167 Northpointe CircleStrongsville OH 44136
Date Died :Sunday, October 30, 2016
Text2016 EST 221270—Estate of Emogene Lou Neumann-Eriksson. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. D. J. Ramsey-Caputo, atty.
