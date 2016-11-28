Probate

Date Filed
Monday, November 28, 2016
Case Number
2016EST221270
Date Died
October 30, 2016
Filing Code
AD2

Fiduciary

Ronny Eriksson
13167 Northpointe Circle
Strongsville OH 44136
Fiduciary's Attorney
Donna Jean Ramsey-Caputo
Donna Ramsey-Caputo, LLC
11005 Pearl Rd., Suite 1
Strongsville OH 44136

Decedent

Emogene Lou Neumann-Eriksson
13167 Northpointe Circle
Strongsville OH 44136

Text

2016 EST 221270—Estate of Emogene Lou Neumann-Eriksson. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. D. J. Ramsey-Caputo, atty.
