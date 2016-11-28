Probate
- Date Filed
- Monday, November 28, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016EST221274
- Bond
- 1
- Bond Status
- ORD
- Bond Amount
- $20,000.00
- Date Died
- September 8, 2016
- Filing Code
- ADM
Decedent
Elsie Rosa Gowans
9921 Sandusky AvenueCleveland OH 44105
Date Died :Thursday, September 8, 2016
Applicant
Fedelma Ann Owens
3277 E. Overlook RoadCleveland Heights OH 44118
Text2016 EST 221274—Estate of Elsie Rosa Gowans. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $20,000.00.
