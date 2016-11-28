Probate

Date Filed
Monday, November 28, 2016
Case Number
2016EST221274
Bond
1
Bond Status
ORD
Bond Amount
$20,000.00
Date Died
September 8, 2016
Filing Code
ADM

Decedent

Elsie Rosa Gowans
9921 Sandusky Avenue
Cleveland OH 44105

Applicant

Fedelma Ann Owens
3277 E. Overlook Road
Cleveland Heights OH 44118

Text

2016 EST 221274—Estate of Elsie Rosa Gowans. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $20,000.00.
