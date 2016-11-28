Probate
- Date Filed
- Monday, November 28, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016EST221276
- Date Died
- October 3, 2016
- Filing Code
- AD2
Decedent
Charlene Gay Hatten
3513 Silby RoadUniversity Heights OH 44118
Decedent
Applicant
Nedra Hatten
628 Quilliams Rd.Cleveland Heights OH 44121
Applicant's Attorney
Pomerantz & Crosby Co., L.P.A.
24700 Chagrin Blvd
Beachwood OH 44122
Fiduciary
Nedra Hatten
628 Quilliams Rd.Cleveland Heights OH 44121
Fiduciary's Attorney
Pomerantz & Crosby Co., L.P.A.
24700 Chagrin Blvd
Beachwood OH 44122
Text2016 EST 221276—Estate of Charlene Gay Hatten. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. D. I. Pomerantz, atty.
