Probate

Date Filed
Monday, November 28, 2016
Case Number
2016EST221276
Date Died
October 3, 2016
Filing Code
AD2

Decedent

Charlene Gay Hatten
3513 Silby Road
University Heights OH 44118

Date Died :Monday, October 3, 2016

Applicant

Nedra Hatten
628 Quilliams Rd.
Cleveland Heights OH 44121
Applicant's Attorney
David I. Pomerantz
Pomerantz & Crosby Co., L.P.A.
24700 Chagrin Blvd
Beachwood OH 44122

Fiduciary

Nedra Hatten
628 Quilliams Rd.
Cleveland Heights OH 44121
Fiduciary's Attorney
David I. Pomerantz
Pomerantz & Crosby Co., L.P.A.
24700 Chagrin Blvd
Beachwood OH 44122

Text

2016 EST 221276—Estate of Charlene Gay Hatten. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. D. I. Pomerantz, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 