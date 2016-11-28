Probate
- Date Filed
- Monday, November 28, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016EST221277
- Date Died
- April 6, 2016
- Hearing
-
ESTATE HEARINGJan 10, 2017 2:15 AM
- Filing Code
- AWD
Decedent
Kenneth Dee Taylor
1725 Wayside DownEast Cleveland OH 44112
Date Died :Wednesday, April 6, 2016
Applicant
Lee Ann Taylor
4096 Princeton Blvd.South Euclid OH 44121
Applicant's Attorney
Spitz & Lipman, LLC
55 Public Square, #1750
Cleveland OH 44113
Text2016 EST 221277—Estate of Kenneth Dee Taylor. Application to administer wrongful death estate filed. Set for hearing Jan. 10, 2017 at 2:15 p.m. K. S. Lipman, atty.
