Date Filed Monday, November 28, 2016 Case Number 2016EST221277 Date Died April 6, 2016 Hearing ESTATE HEARING Jan 10, 2017 2:15 AM Filing Code AWD

Text 2016 EST 221277—Estate of Kenneth Dee Taylor. Application to administer wrongful death estate filed. Set for hearing Jan. 10, 2017 at 2:15 p.m. K. S. Lipman, atty.