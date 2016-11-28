Probate

Date Filed
Monday, November 28, 2016
Case Number
2016GRD221278
Date Died
October 26, 1998
Hearing
GUARDIANSHIP HEARING
Dec 20, 2016 10:30 AM
Filing Code
GDP

Applicant

Carmen Rodriguez
3642 West 46th Street
Cleveland OH 44102
Applicant's Attorney
Sarah Lynne Lukwinski-Shemo
Kathryn T. Joseph & Associates, Inc.
29425 Chagrin Blvd. Suite 305
Pepper Pike OH 44122

Ward

Josue Rodriguez
3642 West 46th Street
Cleveland OH 44102

Text

2016 GRD 221278—Re: Josue Rodriguez. Application for letters of guardianship of person filed. Set for hearing Dec. 20, 2016 at 10:30 a.m. S. L. Lukwinski-Shemo, atty.
