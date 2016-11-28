Probate

Date Filed
Monday, November 28, 2016
Case Number
2016EST221279
Date Died
June 26, 2016
Hearing
ESTATE HEARING
Jan 13, 2017 9:30 AM
Filing Code
WRLPUB

Decedent

Sol Tushman

Date Died :Sunday, June 26, 2016

Applicant

Lester Potash
25700 Science Park Drive, Suite 270
Beachwood OH 44122-1381
Applicant's Attorney
Lester Sanford Potash
Lester S. Potash
25700 Science Park Dr.
Beachwood OH 44122

Text

2016 EST 221279—Estate of Sol Tushman. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Jan. 13, 2017 at 9:30 a.m. L. S. Potash, atty.
