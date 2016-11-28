Probate
- Date Filed
- Monday, November 28, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016EST221279
- Date Died
- June 26, 2016
- Hearing
ESTATE HEARINGJan 13, 2017 9:30 AM
- Filing Code
- WRLPUB
Decedent
Sol Tushman
Date Died: Sunday, June 26, 2016
Applicant
Lester Potash
25700 Science Park Drive, Suite 270Beachwood OH 44122-1381
Applicant's Attorney
Lester S. Potash
25700 Science Park Dr.
Beachwood OH 44122
Text2016 EST 221279—Estate of Sol Tushman. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Jan. 13, 2017 at 9:30 a.m. L. S. Potash, atty.
