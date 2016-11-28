Probate
- Date Filed
- Monday, November 28, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016GRD221280
- Filing Code
- GD5
Ward
Cameron Allen
4142 West. 140thCleveland OH 44113
Applicant
Carissa Allen
4142 West. 140thCleveland OH 44113
Applicant's Attorney
George Mineff Jr.
Rockefeller Bldg.
Cleveland OH 44113
Guardian
Carissa Allen
4142 West. 140thCleveland OH 44113
Guardian's Attorney
George Mineff Jr.
Rockefeller Bldg.
Cleveland OH 44113
Text2016 GRD 221280—Re: Cameron Allen. Application for letters of guardianship of minor’s person and estate filed. G. Mineff, Jr., atty.
