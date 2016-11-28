Probate
- Date Filed
- Monday, November 28, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016EST221286
- Date Died
- March 4, 2016
- Filing Code
- ADM
Applicant
Sheila N. Kelly
6486 Big Creek ParkwayParma Heights OH 44130
Applicant's Attorney
Grant & O'Malley Co.
1370 Ontario Street
Cleveland OH 44113
Decedent
John Kelly
6486 Big Creek ParkwayParma Heights OH 44130
Date Died :Friday, March 4, 2016
Surviving Spouse
Sheila N. Kelly
6486 Big Creek ParkwayMiddleburg Heights OH 44130
Fiduciary
Sheila N. Kelly
6486 Big Creek ParkwayParma Heights OH 44130
Fiduciary's Attorney
Grant & O'Malley Co.
1370 Ontario Street
Cleveland OH 44113
Text2016 EST 221286—Estate of John Kelly. Application to administer estate filed. M. P. O'Malley, atty.
