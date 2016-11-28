Probate

Date Filed
Monday, November 28, 2016
Case Number
2016EST221286
Date Died
March 4, 2016
Filing Code
ADM

Applicant

Sheila N. Kelly
6486 Big Creek Parkway
Parma Heights OH 44130
Applicant's Attorney
Michael Patrick O'Malley
Grant & O'Malley Co.
1370 Ontario Street
Cleveland OH 44113

Decedent

John Kelly
6486 Big Creek Parkway
Parma Heights OH 44130

Date Died :Friday, March 4, 2016

Surviving Spouse

Sheila N. Kelly
6486 Big Creek Parkway
Middleburg Heights OH 44130

Fiduciary

Sheila N. Kelly
6486 Big Creek Parkway
Parma Heights OH 44130
Fiduciary's Attorney
Michael Patrick O'Malley
Grant & O'Malley Co.
1370 Ontario Street
Cleveland OH 44113

Text

2016 EST 221286—Estate of John Kelly. Application to administer estate filed. M. P. O'Malley, atty.
