Probate

Date Filed
Monday, November 28, 2016
Case Number
2016EST221289
Bond
1
Bond Status
ORD
Bond Amount
$75,000.00
Date Died
July 21, 2016
Filing Code
AD2

Decedent

Thea Joan Schwonek
539 Linda Street
Rocky River OH 44116

Date Died :Thursday, July 21, 2016

Applicant

Matthew Schwonek
303 Felder Avenue
Montgomery AL 36104
Applicant's Attorney
David Thomas Reed
David T. Reed, Attorney at Law
6648 Bexley Court
Independence OH 44131-6533

Text

2016 EST 221289—Estate of Thea Joan Schwonek. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $75,000.00. D. T. Reed, atty.
