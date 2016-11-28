Date Filed Monday, November 28, 2016 Case Number 2016EST221289 Bond 1 Bond Status ORD Bond Amount $75,000.00 Date Died July 21, 2016 Filing Code AD2

Text 2016 EST 221289—Estate of Thea Joan Schwonek. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $75,000.00. D. T. Reed, atty.