Probate
- Date Filed
- Monday, November 28, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016EST221289
- Bond
- 1
- Bond Status
- ORD
- Bond Amount
- $75,000.00
- Date Died
- July 21, 2016
- Filing Code
- AD2
Decedent
Thea Joan Schwonek
539 Linda StreetRocky River OH 44116
Date Died :Thursday, July 21, 2016
Applicant
Matthew Schwonek
303 Felder AvenueMontgomery AL 36104
Applicant's Attorney
David T. Reed, Attorney at Law
6648 Bexley Court
Independence OH 44131-6533
Text2016 EST 221289—Estate of Thea Joan Schwonek. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $75,000.00. D. T. Reed, atty.
