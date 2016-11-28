Probate

Date Filed
Monday, November 28, 2016
Case Number
2016EST221291
Date Died
August 16, 2016
Hearing
ESTATE HEARING
Jan 20, 2017 10:00 AM
Filing Code
RELPUB

Decedent

Richard Gould
3550 Northfield Rd.
Shaker Hts. OH 44122

Date Died :Tuesday, August 16, 2016

Applicant

Yvonne R. Gould-Gray
12614 Watterson Ave.
Cleveland OH 44105

Text

2016 EST 221291—Estate of Richard Gould. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Jan. 20, 2017 at 10:00 a.m.
