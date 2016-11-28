Probate
- Date Filed
- Monday, November 28, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016EST221291
- Date Died
- August 16, 2016
- Hearing
ESTATE HEARINGJan 20, 2017 10:00 AM
- Filing Code
- RELPUB
Decedent
Richard Gould
3550 Northfield Rd.Shaker Hts. OH 44122
Date Died :Tuesday, August 16, 2016
Applicant
Yvonne R. Gould-Gray
12614 Watterson Ave.Cleveland OH 44105
Text2016 EST 221291—Estate of Richard Gould. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Jan. 20, 2017 at 10:00 a.m.
