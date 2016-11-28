Date Filed Monday, November 28, 2016 Case Number 2016EST221291 Date Died August 16, 2016 Hearing ESTATE HEARING Jan 20, 2017 10:00 AM Filing Code RELPUB

Text 2016 EST 221291—Estate of Richard Gould. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Jan. 20, 2017 at 10:00 a.m.