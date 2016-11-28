Probate
- Date Filed
- Monday, November 28, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016EST221298
- Date Died
- August 10, 2016
- Filing Code
- WRELSUM
Applicant
Marcella Sarnowski
4708 East 94th StreetGarfield Hts. OH 44125
Applicant's Attorney
Patrick DiChiro
4141 Rockside Rd #230
Seven Hills OH 44131
Decedent
Stanley Sarnowski
4708 East 94th StreetGarfield Hts. OH 44125
Date Died :Wednesday, August 10, 2016
Text2016 EST 221298—Estate of Stanley Sarnowski. Will probated. Application to summarily relieve estate from administration filed. P. DiChiro, atty.
About your information and the public record.