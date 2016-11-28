Probate

Date Filed
Monday, November 28, 2016
Case Number
2016EST221298
Date Died
August 10, 2016
Filing Code
WRELSUM

Applicant

Marcella Sarnowski
4708 East 94th Street
Garfield Hts. OH 44125
Applicant's Attorney
Patrick DiChiro
Patrick DiChiro
4141 Rockside Rd #230
Seven Hills OH 44131

Decedent

Stanley Sarnowski
4708 East 94th Street
Garfield Hts. OH 44125

Date Died :Wednesday, August 10, 2016

Text

2016 EST 221298—Estate of Stanley Sarnowski. Will probated. Application to summarily relieve estate from administration filed. P. DiChiro, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 