Probate
- Date Filed
- Monday, November 28, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016MSC221300
- Hearing
-
NAME CHANGE HEARINGJan 17, 2017 10:00 AM
- Filing Code
- CHGM
Old Name
Madison Tarrats
28271 Gilchrist Dr.Euclid OH 44132
New Name
Madison Kisan
28271 Gilchrist Dr.Euclid OH 44132
Applicant
Rebecca Kisan
28271 Gilchrist Dr.Euclid OH 44132
Text2016 MSC 221300—Re: Madison Tarrats. Application for name change of minor filed. Set for hearing Jan. 17, 2017 at 10:00 a.m.
