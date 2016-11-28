Probate
- Date Filed
- Monday, November 28, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016EST221301
- Date Died
- January 20, 2016
- Filing Code
- AD2
Decedent
Mary L. Wright
3701 E. 147th StreetCleveland OH 44120
Applicant
Angela Wright
9629 Sladden Ave.Garfield Heights OH 44125
Applicant's Attorney
Law Office of Carmine Camino
55 Public Square
Cleveland OH 44113
Fiduciary
Angela Wright
9629 Sladden Ave.Garfield Heights OH 44125
Fiduciary's Attorney
Law Office of Carmine Camino
55 Public Square
Cleveland OH 44113
Text2016 EST 221301—Estate of Mary L. Wright. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. C. Camino, atty.
