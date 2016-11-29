Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, November 29, 2016
Case Number
2016EST221305
Bond
1
Bond Status
ORD
Bond Amount
$10,000.00
Date Died
January 25, 2015
Filing Code
AWD

Applicant

Willard E. Bartel
Applicant's Attorney
Willard Edward Bartel
Miller Stillman & Bartel
1422 Euclid Avenue
Cleveland OH 44115

Decedent

James Nieto
677 G Street, #41
Chula Vista CA 91910

Date Died :Sunday, January 25, 2015

Fiduciary

David C. Peebles
1422 Euclid Ave Suite 800
Cleveland OH 44115
Fiduciary's Attorney
David Coleman Peebles
Miller, Stillman & Bartel
1422 Euclid Avenue
Cleveland OH 44115

Text

2016 EST 221305—Estate of James Nieto. Application to administer wrongful death estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $10,000.00. Miller, S. & B., attys.
