Date Filed Tuesday, November 29, 2016 Case Number 2016EST221305 Bond 1 Bond Status ORD Bond Amount $10,000.00 Date Died January 25, 2015 Filing Code AWD

Text 2016 EST 221305—Estate of James Nieto. Application to administer wrongful death estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $10,000.00. Miller, S. & B., attys.