Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, November 29, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016EST221306
- Date Died
- March 17, 2016
- Filing Code
- ADM
Applicant
Maria S. Neumann
1591 Grace Ave.Lakewood OH 44107
Applicant's Attorney
Patrick J Cooney Co LPA
4403 St. Clair Avenue
Cleveland OH 44103
Decedent
Jeffrey W. Neumann
1591 Grace Ave.Lakewood OH 44107
Date Died :Thursday, March 17, 2016
Text2016 EST 221306—Estate of Jeffrey W. Neumann. Application to administer estate filed. P. J. Cooney, III, atty.
