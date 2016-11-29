Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, November 29, 2016
Case Number
2016EST221307
Bond
1
Bond Status
POST
Bond Amount
$10,000.00
Date Died
September 16, 2015
Filing Code
AWD

Decedent

Edward J. Flowers
611 24th Avenue, E., Apt. 201
Superior WI 54880

Date Died :Wednesday, September 16, 2015

Applicant

David C. Peebles
1422 Euclid Ave Suite 800
Cleveland OH 44115
Applicant's Attorney
David Coleman Peebles
Miller, Stillman & Bartel
1422 Euclid Avenue
Cleveland OH 44115

Fiduciary

David C. Peebles
1422 Euclid Ave Suite 800
Cleveland OH 44115
Fiduciary's Attorney
David Coleman Peebles
Miller, Stillman & Bartel
1422 Euclid Avenue
Cleveland OH 44115

Text

2016 EST 221307—Estate of Edward J. Flowers. Application to administer wrongful death estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $10,000.00. Bond given and approved. O.S.J. Miller, S. & B., attys.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 