Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, November 29, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016EST221307
- Bond
- 1
- Bond Status
- POST
- Bond Amount
- $10,000.00
- Date Died
- September 16, 2015
- Filing Code
- AWD
Decedent
Edward J. Flowers
611 24th Avenue, E., Apt. 201Superior WI 54880
Date Died :Wednesday, September 16, 2015
Applicant
David C. Peebles
1422 Euclid Ave Suite 800Cleveland OH 44115
Applicant's Attorney
Miller, Stillman & Bartel
1422 Euclid Avenue
Cleveland OH 44115
Fiduciary
David C. Peebles
1422 Euclid Ave Suite 800Cleveland OH 44115
Fiduciary's Attorney
Miller, Stillman & Bartel
1422 Euclid Avenue
Cleveland OH 44115
Text2016 EST 221307—Estate of Edward J. Flowers. Application to administer wrongful death estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $10,000.00. Bond given and approved. O.S.J. Miller, S. & B., attys.
