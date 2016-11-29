Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, November 29, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016EST221308
- Bond
- 1
- Bond Status
- POST
- Bond Amount
- $10,000.00
- Date Died
- September 26, 2016
- Filing Code
- AWD
Applicant
Willard E. Bartel
Applicant's Attorney
Miller Stillman & Bartel
1422 Euclid Avenue
Cleveland OH 44115
Decedent
Marshall Vaughn
838 6th StreetNew Orleans LA 70115
Fiduciary
Willard E. Bartel
Fiduciary's Attorney
Miller Stillman & Bartel
1422 Euclid Avenue
Cleveland OH 44115
Text2016 EST 221308—Estate of Marshall Vaughn. Application to administer wrongful death estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $10,000.00. Bond given and approved. O.S.J. Miller, S. & B., attys.
