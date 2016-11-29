Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, November 29, 2016
Case Number
2016EST221308
Bond
1
Bond Status
POST
Bond Amount
$10,000.00
Date Died
September 26, 2016
Filing Code
AWD

Applicant

Willard E. Bartel
Applicant's Attorney
Willard Edward Bartel
Miller Stillman & Bartel
1422 Euclid Avenue
Cleveland OH 44115

Decedent

Marshall Vaughn
838 6th Street
New Orleans LA 70115

Fiduciary

Willard E. Bartel
Fiduciary's Attorney
Willard Edward Bartel
Miller Stillman & Bartel
1422 Euclid Avenue
Cleveland OH 44115

Text

2016 EST 221308—Estate of Marshall Vaughn. Application to administer wrongful death estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $10,000.00. Bond given and approved. O.S.J. Miller, S. & B., attys.
