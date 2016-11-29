Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, November 29, 2016
Case Number
2016GRD221313
Hearing
GUARDIANSHIP HEARING
Dec 27, 2016 10:30 AM
Filing Code
GD1

Ward

Julia Osinski
Slovene Home, 18621 Neff Road
Cleveland OH 44119

Applicant

Terry A. Donner
25550 Chagrin Blvd. Ste. 100
Beachwood OH 44122
Applicant's Attorney
Terry Ann Donner
Terry Ann Donner Law Office LLC
P.O. Box 64
Willoughby OH 44096

Text

2016 GRD 221313—Re: Julia Osinski. Application for letters of guardianship of person and estate filed. Set for hearing Dec. 27, 2016 at 10:30 a.m. T. A. Donner, atty.
