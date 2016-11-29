Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, November 29, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016GRD221313
- Hearing
-
GUARDIANSHIP HEARINGDec 27, 2016 10:30 AM
- Filing Code
- GD1
Ward
Julia Osinski
Slovene Home, 18621 Neff RoadCleveland OH 44119
Applicant
Terry A. Donner
25550 Chagrin Blvd. Ste. 100Beachwood OH 44122
Applicant's Attorney
Terry Ann Donner Law Office LLC
P.O. Box 64
Willoughby OH 44096
Text2016 GRD 221313—Re: Julia Osinski. Application for letters of guardianship of person and estate filed. Set for hearing Dec. 27, 2016 at 10:30 a.m. T. A. Donner, atty.
About your information and the public record.