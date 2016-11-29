Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, November 29, 2016
Case Number
2016EST221315
Date Died
April 7, 2010
Filing Code
WRL

Decedent

Sophia Sadowsky
14623 Settlers Way
Strongsville OH 44149

Date Died :Wednesday, April 7, 2010

Applicant

Joan K. Hazey
20249 Birchwood Lane
Strongsville OH 44149
Applicant's Attorney
Kevin Mark Preston
Kevin M. Preston Co., LPA
565 W. Bagley Road
Berea OH 44017

Text

2016 EST 221315—Estate of Sophia Sadowsky. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. K. M. Preston, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 