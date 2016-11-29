Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, November 29, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016EST221315
- Date Died
- April 7, 2010
- Filing Code
- WRL
Decedent
Sophia Sadowsky
14623 Settlers WayStrongsville OH 44149
Date Died :Wednesday, April 7, 2010
Applicant
Joan K. Hazey
20249 Birchwood LaneStrongsville OH 44149
Applicant's Attorney
Kevin M. Preston Co., LPA
565 W. Bagley Road
Berea OH 44017
Text2016 EST 221315—Estate of Sophia Sadowsky. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. K. M. Preston, atty.
About your information and the public record.