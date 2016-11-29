Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, November 29, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016EST221316
- Date Died
- November 4, 2016
- Filing Code
- AD2
Decedent
Mary Anne Saathoff
6045 Deepwood DriveMoreland Hills OH 44022
Date Died :Friday, November 4, 2016
Applicant
Suzanne Galvez
6045 Deepwood DriveMoreland Hills OH 44022
Fiduciary
Suzanne Galvez
6045 Deepwood DriveMoreland Hills OH 44022
Text2016 EST 221316—Estate of Mary Anne Saathoff. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed.
