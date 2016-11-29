Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, November 29, 2016
Case Number
2016EST221316
Date Died
November 4, 2016
Filing Code
AD2

Decedent

Mary Anne Saathoff
6045 Deepwood Drive
Moreland Hills OH 44022

Date Died :Friday, November 4, 2016

Applicant

Suzanne Galvez
6045 Deepwood Drive
Moreland Hills OH 44022

Fiduciary

Suzanne Galvez
6045 Deepwood Drive
Moreland Hills OH 44022

Text

2016 EST 221316—Estate of Mary Anne Saathoff. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed.
