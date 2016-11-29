Date Filed Tuesday, November 29, 2016 Case Number 2016GRD221317 Hearing GUARDIANSHIP HEARING Dec 27, 2016 10:00 AM Filing Code GDAGS

Text 2016 GRD 221317—Re: Stephen Lorenzo Hayes. Application for appointment of guardian of incompetent person only filed. Set for hearing Dec. 27, 2016 at 10:00 a.m.