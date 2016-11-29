Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, November 29, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016GRD221317
- Hearing
-
GUARDIANSHIP HEARINGDec 27, 2016 10:00 AM
- Filing Code
- GDAGS
Ward
Stephen Lorenzo Hayes
Franklin Plaza, 3600 Franklin BlvdCleveland OH 44113
Applicant
Michael Garvey
4515 Superior Ave.Cleveland OH 44103
Text2016 GRD 221317—Re: Stephen Lorenzo Hayes. Application for appointment of guardian of incompetent person only filed. Set for hearing Dec. 27, 2016 at 10:00 a.m.
