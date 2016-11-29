Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, November 29, 2016
Case Number
2016GRD221317
Hearing
GUARDIANSHIP HEARING
Dec 27, 2016 10:00 AM
Filing Code
GDAGS

Ward

Stephen Lorenzo Hayes
Franklin Plaza, 3600 Franklin Blvd
Cleveland OH 44113

Applicant

Michael Garvey
4515 Superior Ave.
Cleveland OH 44103

Text

2016 GRD 221317—Re: Stephen Lorenzo Hayes. Application for appointment of guardian of incompetent person only filed. Set for hearing Dec. 27, 2016 at 10:00 a.m.
