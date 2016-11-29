Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, November 29, 2016
Case Number
2016EST221319
Date Died
October 10, 2016
Filing Code
AD2

Decedent

Dolores A. Johnson
11874 Queensbridge Lane
North Royalton OH 44133

Date Died :Monday, October 10, 2016

Applicant

Sharon A. Meyer
11874 Queensbridge Lane
North Royalton OH 44133
Applicant's Attorney
Edward George Hack
1991 Crocker Rd
Westlake OH 44145

Fiduciary

Sharon A. Meyer
11874 Queensbridge Lane
North Royalton OH 44133
Fiduciary's Attorney
Edward George Hack
1991 Crocker Rd
Westlake OH 44145

Text

2016 EST 221319—Estate of Dolores A. Johnson. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. E. G. Hack, atty.
