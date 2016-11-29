Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, November 29, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016EST221319
- Date Died
- October 10, 2016
- Filing Code
- AD2
Decedent
Dolores A. Johnson
11874 Queensbridge LaneNorth Royalton OH 44133
Date Died :Monday, October 10, 2016
Applicant
Sharon A. Meyer
11874 Queensbridge LaneNorth Royalton OH 44133
Applicant's Attorney
1991 Crocker Rd
Westlake OH 44145
Fiduciary
Sharon A. Meyer
11874 Queensbridge LaneNorth Royalton OH 44133
Fiduciary's Attorney
1991 Crocker Rd
Westlake OH 44145
Text2016 EST 221319—Estate of Dolores A. Johnson. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. E. G. Hack, atty.
