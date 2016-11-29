Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, November 29, 2016
Case Number
2016EST221322
Date Died
August 14, 2016
Filing Code
WRL

Decedent

Donald J. Mcfarland
14699 Trenton Avenue
Strongsville OH 44136

Date Died :Sunday, August 14, 2016

Applicant

Karen A. Mcfarland
14699 Trenton Avenue
Strongsville OH 44136
Applicant's Attorney
James Arthur Goldsmith
Ulmer & Berne LLP
1660 W 2nd St #1100
Cleveland OH 44113-1448

Text

2016 EST 221322—Estate of Donald J. McFarland. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. J. A. Goldsmith, atty.
