Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, November 29, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016EST221322
- Date Died
- August 14, 2016
- Filing Code
- WRL
Decedent
Donald J. Mcfarland
14699 Trenton AvenueStrongsville OH 44136
Date Died :Sunday, August 14, 2016
Applicant
Karen A. Mcfarland
14699 Trenton AvenueStrongsville OH 44136
Applicant's Attorney
Ulmer & Berne LLP
1660 W 2nd St #1100
Cleveland OH 44113-1448
Text2016 EST 221322—Estate of Donald J. McFarland. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. J. A. Goldsmith, atty.
