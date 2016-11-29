Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, November 29, 2016
Case Number
2016EST221323
Date Died
September 24, 1996
Filing Code
REL

Decedent

Martha Kuehls
5077 Stanley Avenue
Maple Heights OH 44137

Date Died :Tuesday, September 24, 1996

Applicant

Rudy Walter Kuehls
8761 Stuart Lane
Northfield OH 44067
Applicant's Attorney
Sunny Maxine Simon
1660 W. 2nd Street #660
Cleveland OH 44113

Commissioner

Sunny M. Simon

Text

2016 EST 221323—Estate of Martha Kuehls. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. S. M. Simon, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 