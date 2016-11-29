Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, November 29, 2016
Case Number
2016EST221327
Bond
1
Bond Status
ORD
Bond Amount
$100,000.00
Date Died
October 17, 2016
Filing Code
ADM

Applicant

Paul J. Stano
6650 Pearl Rd. #202
Parma Hts. OH 44130
Applicant's Attorney
Paul Jerome Stano
Stano Law Firm
6650 Pearl Road
Cleveland OH 44130

Decedent

Lucille A. Isaac
6276 West 54th St.
Parma OH 44129

Date Died :Monday, October 17, 2016

Text

2016 EST 221327—Estate of Lucille A. Isaac. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $100,000.00. P. J. Stano, atty.
