Date Filed Tuesday, November 29, 2016 Case Number 2016EST221327 Bond 1 Bond Status ORD Bond Amount $100,000.00 Date Died October 17, 2016 Filing Code ADM

Text 2016 EST 221327—Estate of Lucille A. Isaac. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $100,000.00. P. J. Stano, atty.