Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, November 29, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016EST221327
- Bond
- 1
- Bond Status
- ORD
- Bond Amount
- $100,000.00
- Date Died
- October 17, 2016
- Filing Code
- ADM
Applicant
Paul J. Stano
6650 Pearl Rd. #202Parma Hts. OH 44130
Applicant's Attorney
Stano Law Firm
6650 Pearl Road
Cleveland OH 44130
Decedent
Lucille A. Isaac
6276 West 54th St.Parma OH 44129
Text2016 EST 221327—Estate of Lucille A. Isaac. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $100,000.00. P. J. Stano, atty.
