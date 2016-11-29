Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, November 29, 2016
Case Number
2016EST221332
Bond
1
Bond Status
POST
Bond Amount
$10,000.00
Date Died
September 9, 2016
Filing Code
AWD

Fiduciary

David W. Johnson
5056 Spalding Ct
Lorain OH 44055
Fiduciary's Attorney
Allen Christopher Tittle
Tittle Law, LLC
14222 Madison Ave.
Lakewood OH 44107

Decedent

Dwight H. Johnson
255 Front Street
Berea OH 44017

Text

2016 EST 221332—Estate of Dwight H. Johnson. Application to administer wrongful death estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $10,000.00. Bond given and approved. O.S.J. A. C. Tittle, atty.
