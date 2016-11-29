Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, November 29, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016EST221332
- Bond
- 1
- Bond Status
- POST
- Bond Amount
- $10,000.00
- Date Died
- September 9, 2016
- Filing Code
- AWD
Fiduciary
David W. Johnson
5056 Spalding CtLorain OH 44055
Fiduciary's Attorney
Tittle Law, LLC
14222 Madison Ave.
Lakewood OH 44107
Decedent
Dwight H. Johnson
255 Front StreetBerea OH 44017
Text2016 EST 221332—Estate of Dwight H. Johnson. Application to administer wrongful death estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $10,000.00. Bond given and approved. O.S.J. A. C. Tittle, atty.
