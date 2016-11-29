Date Filed Tuesday, November 29, 2016 Case Number 2016EST221332 Bond 1 Bond Status POST Bond Amount $10,000.00 Date Died September 9, 2016 Filing Code AWD

Text 2016 EST 221332—Estate of Dwight H. Johnson. Application to administer wrongful death estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $10,000.00. Bond given and approved. O.S.J. A. C. Tittle, atty.