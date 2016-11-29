Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, November 29, 2016
Case Number
2016EST221333
Date Died
October 5, 2015
Filing Code
EWP

Applicant

Ross F. Nigro
5554 Oakridge Drive
Louisville OH 44641
Applicant's Attorney
William Bennett Eadie
Spangenberg Shibley & Liber
1001 Lakeside Ave. East
Cleveland OH 44114

Decedent

Ross F. Nigro
19421 Marwood Ave.
Cleveland OH 44135

Date Died :Monday, October 5, 2015

Fiduciary

Ross F. Nigro
5554 Oakridge Drive
Louisville OH 44641
Fiduciary's Attorney
William Bennett Eadie
Spangenberg Shibley & Liber
1001 Lakeside Ave. East
Cleveland OH 44114

Surviving Spouse

Dorothy Nigro
19421 Marwood Ave.
Cleveland OH 44135

Text

2016 EST 221333—Estate of Ross F. Nigro. Will probated. Application to administer wrongful death estate filed. W. B. Eadie, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 