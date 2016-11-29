Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, November 29, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016EST221333
- Date Died
- October 5, 2015
- Filing Code
- EWP
Applicant
Ross F. Nigro
5554 Oakridge DriveLouisville OH 44641
Applicant's Attorney
Spangenberg Shibley & Liber
1001 Lakeside Ave. East
Cleveland OH 44114
Decedent
Ross F. Nigro
19421 Marwood Ave.Cleveland OH 44135
Date Died :Monday, October 5, 2015
Fiduciary
Ross F. Nigro
5554 Oakridge DriveLouisville OH 44641
Fiduciary's Attorney
Spangenberg Shibley & Liber
1001 Lakeside Ave. East
Cleveland OH 44114
Surviving Spouse
Dorothy Nigro
19421 Marwood Ave.Cleveland OH 44135
Text2016 EST 221333—Estate of Ross F. Nigro. Will probated. Application to administer wrongful death estate filed. W. B. Eadie, atty.
