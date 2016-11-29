Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, November 29, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016ADV221334
- Filing Code
- CRT
Plaintiff
Donna Marko
9303 Terrace Park DriveMentor OH 44060
Defendant
Rita Gallo
280 North Commons Blvd.Mayfield Village OH 44143
Plaintiff
Tracy Ferrell
19000 Lake Ave #121Rocky River OH 44116
Plaintiff's Attorney
Reminger Co., LPA
101 West Prospect Ave.
Cleveland OH 44115
Defendant
Tracy Ferrell
19000 Lake Ave #121Rocky River OH 44116
Defendant
Linda Ferrell
16330 Misty Lake GlenBainbridge OH 44023
Text2016 ADV 221334—Tracy Ferrell vs Rita Gallo, et al. Complaint to reform or modify trust filed. A. M. McMeechan, atty.
