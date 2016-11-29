Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, November 29, 2016
Case Number
2016ADV221334
Filing Code
CRT

Plaintiff

Donna Marko
9303 Terrace Park Drive
Mentor OH 44060

Defendant

Rita Gallo
280 North Commons Blvd.
Mayfield Village OH 44143

Plaintiff

Tracy Ferrell
19000 Lake Ave #121
Rocky River OH 44116
Plaintiff's Attorney
Allison Mantz McMeechan
Reminger Co., LPA
101 West Prospect Ave.
Cleveland OH 44115

Defendant

Tracy Ferrell
19000 Lake Ave #121
Rocky River OH 44116

Defendant

Linda Ferrell
16330 Misty Lake Glen
Bainbridge OH 44023

Text

2016 ADV 221334—Tracy Ferrell vs Rita Gallo, et al. Complaint to reform or modify trust filed. A. M. McMeechan, atty.
