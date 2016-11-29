Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, November 29, 2016
Case Number
2016EST221335
Date Died
September 8, 2016
Filing Code
WRL

Applicant

Andrew C. Stager
212 Granville Drive
Silver Spring MD 20901
Applicant's Attorney
Dana Marie DeCapite
Benesch, Friedlander, Coplan & Aronoff
200 Public Square, Suite 2300
Cleveland OH 44114-2378

Decedent

Rebecca C. Stager
5281 Dogwood Trail
Lyndhurst OH 44124

Date Died :Thursday, September 8, 2016

Text

2016 EST 221335—Estate of Rebecca C. Stager. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. D. M. DeCapite, atty.
