Date Filed
Tuesday, November 29, 2016
Case Number
2016EST221336
Bond
1
Bond Status
ORD
Bond Amount
$40,000.00
Date Died
November 14, 2016
Filing Code
AD2

Decedent

Rachel Joy Edwards
2950 Warrensville Center Rd.; #12
Shaker Heights OH 44122-3540

Date Died :Monday, November 14, 2016

Applicant

Leslie Anne Edwards
2718 Roicklyn Road
Shaker Heights OH 44122-3540

Text

2016 EST 221336—Estate of Rachel Joy Edwards. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $40,000.00.
