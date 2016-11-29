Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, November 29, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016EST221336
- Bond
- 1
- Bond Status
- ORD
- Bond Amount
- $40,000.00
- Date Died
- November 14, 2016
- Filing Code
- AD2
Decedent
Rachel Joy Edwards
2950 Warrensville Center Rd.; #12Shaker Heights OH 44122-3540
Date Died :Monday, November 14, 2016
Applicant
Leslie Anne Edwards
2718 Roicklyn RoadShaker Heights OH 44122-3540
Text2016 EST 221336—Estate of Rachel Joy Edwards. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $40,000.00.
