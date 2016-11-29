Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, November 29, 2016
Case Number
2016GRD221338
Hearing
GUARDIANSHIP HEARING
Dec 14, 2016 10:30 AM
Filing Code
GD5EO

Ward

Dina N. Ghanem
25812 Meliebee Dr.
Westlake OH 44145

Applicant

Naiel Ghanem
25812 Meliebee Dr.
Westlake OH 44145
Applicant's Attorney
Christian Riter Patno
McCarthy, Lebit, Crystal & Liffman Co.,
101 W Prospect Ave, Ste 1800
Cleveland OH 44115-1088

Text

2016 GRD 221338—Re: Dina N. Ghanem. Application for letters of guardianship of minor’s estate filed. Set for hearing Dec. 14, 2016 at 10:30 a.m. C. R. Patno, atty.
