Date Filed Tuesday, November 29, 2016 Case Number 2016GRD221338 Hearing GUARDIANSHIP HEARING Dec 14, 2016 10:30 AM Filing Code GD5EO

Text 2016 GRD 221338—Re: Dina N. Ghanem. Application for letters of guardianship of minor’s estate filed. Set for hearing Dec. 14, 2016 at 10:30 a.m. C. R. Patno, atty.