Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, November 29, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016EST221339
- Date Died
- October 6, 2016
- Filing Code
- AD2
Decedent
Edward R. Matthews
384 Lake Forest Dr.Bay Village OH 44140
Date Died :Thursday, October 6, 2016
Applicant
Juanita Dia Frenden
17830 Lake RoadLakewood OH 44107
Appraiser
Donald P. Shury
10500 Edgewater DriveCleveland OH 44102
Appraiser
Thomas Gable
2787 East Asplin DriveRocky River OH 44116
Fiduciary
Juanita Dia Frenden
17830 Lake RoadLakewood OH 44107
Text2016 EST 221339—Estate of Edward R. Matthews. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed.
