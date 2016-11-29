Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, November 29, 2016
Case Number
2016EST221339
Date Died
October 6, 2016
Filing Code
AD2

Decedent

Edward R. Matthews
384 Lake Forest Dr.
Bay Village OH 44140

Date Died :Thursday, October 6, 2016

Applicant

Juanita Dia Frenden
17830 Lake Road
Lakewood OH 44107

Appraiser

Donald P. Shury
10500 Edgewater Drive
Cleveland OH 44102

Appraiser

Thomas Gable
2787 East Asplin Drive
Rocky River OH 44116

Fiduciary

Juanita Dia Frenden
17830 Lake Road
Lakewood OH 44107

Text

2016 EST 221339—Estate of Edward R. Matthews. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed.
