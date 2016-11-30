Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, November 30, 2016
Case Number
2016EST221341
Date Died
September 25, 2016
Filing Code
AD2

Applicant

Cynthia A. Bostek
18471 Dale Drive
Cleveland OH 44124
Applicant's Attorney
Dominic Joseph Vannucci
Dominic J Vannucci Co LPA
22649 Lorain Rd
Fairview Park OH 44126

Decedent

Nella Jean Friess
18471 Dale Drive
Brookpark OH 44142

Date Died :Sunday, September 25, 2016

Text

2016 EST 221341—Estate of Nella Jean Friess. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. D. J. Vannucci, atty.
