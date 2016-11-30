Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, November 30, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016EST221342
- Date Died
- September 29, 2016
- Filing Code
- AD2
Applicant
Frederick Sullin
4519 Grantwood DriveParma OH 44134
Applicant's Attorney
Wegman, Hessler & Vanderburg
6055 Rockside Woods Blvd, Ste
Cleveland OH 44131
Decedent
Donald J. Sullin
4667 East 90th St.Garfield Hts. OH 44125
Text2016 EST 221342—Estate of Donald J. Sullin. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. L. A. Weigand, atty.
