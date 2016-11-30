Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, November 30, 2016
Case Number
2016EST221342
Date Died
September 29, 2016
Filing Code
AD2

Applicant

Frederick Sullin
4519 Grantwood Drive
Parma OH 44134
Applicant's Attorney
Lesley Ann Weigand
Wegman, Hessler & Vanderburg
6055 Rockside Woods Blvd, Ste
Cleveland OH 44131

Decedent

Donald J. Sullin
4667 East 90th St.
Garfield Hts. OH 44125

Date Died :Thursday, September 29, 2016

Text

2016 EST 221342—Estate of Donald J. Sullin. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. L. A. Weigand, atty.
