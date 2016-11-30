Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, November 30, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016ADV221343
- Filing Code
- LSG
Defendant
Todd Vanek
150 Burberry LaneMount Wolf PA 17347
Defendant
Kim Bouck
1350 W. Pleasant Vcalley RoadParma OH 44134
Plaintiff
James N. Harding
Plaintiff's Attorney
James N. Harding, Attorney At Law
303 Columbus Rd
Bedford OH 44146
Defendant
Paul Vanek
c/o Diplomate Health Care, 9001 W. 130thNorth Royalton OH 44133
Text2016 ADV 221343—James N. Harding vs Paul Vanek, et al. Complaint for land sale on guardianship filed. J. N. Harding, atty.
