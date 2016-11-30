Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, November 30, 2016
Case Number
2016ADV221343
Filing Code
LSG

Defendant

Todd Vanek
150 Burberry Lane
Mount Wolf PA 17347

Defendant

Kim Bouck
1350 W. Pleasant Vcalley Road
Parma OH 44134

Plaintiff

James N. Harding
Plaintiff's Attorney
James Nicholas Harding
James N. Harding, Attorney At Law
303 Columbus Rd
Bedford OH 44146

Defendant

Paul Vanek
c/o Diplomate Health Care, 9001 W. 130th
North Royalton OH 44133

Text

2016 ADV 221343—James N. Harding vs Paul Vanek, et al. Complaint for land sale on guardianship filed. J. N. Harding, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 