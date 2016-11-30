Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, November 30, 2016
Case Number
2016GRD221344
Hearing
GUARDIANSHIP HEARING
Dec 7, 2016 10:30 AM
Filing Code
GD1

Applicant

Cynthia A. Schwartz
6291 Brookmere
Parma Heights OH 44130
Applicant's Attorney
David William Toetz
Pearl-Arden Bldg. Suite #203
Parma OH 44129-2555

Ward

Anthony P. Compola
1051 Parkhaven Dr.
Parma OH 44134

Text

2016 GRD 221344—Re: Anthony P. Compola. Application for letters of guardianship of person and estate filed. Set for hearing Dec. 7, 2016 at 10:30 a.m. D. W. Toetz, atty.
