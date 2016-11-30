Date Filed Wednesday, November 30, 2016 Case Number 2016GRD221344 Hearing GUARDIANSHIP HEARING Dec 7, 2016 10:30 AM Filing Code GD1

Text 2016 GRD 221344—Re: Anthony P. Compola. Application for letters of guardianship of person and estate filed. Set for hearing Dec. 7, 2016 at 10:30 a.m. D. W. Toetz, atty.