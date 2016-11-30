Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, November 30, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016GRD221344
- Hearing
-
GUARDIANSHIP HEARINGDec 7, 2016 10:30 AM
- Filing Code
- GD1
Applicant
Cynthia A. Schwartz
6291 BrookmereParma Heights OH 44130
Applicant's Attorney
Pearl-Arden Bldg. Suite #203
Parma OH 44129-2555
Ward
Anthony P. Compola
1051 Parkhaven Dr.Parma OH 44134
Text2016 GRD 221344—Re: Anthony P. Compola. Application for letters of guardianship of person and estate filed. Set for hearing Dec. 7, 2016 at 10:30 a.m. D. W. Toetz, atty.
About your information and the public record.