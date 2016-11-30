Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, November 30, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016EST221345
- Date Died
- November 29, 2006
- Filing Code
- WRL
Decedent
Patricia Ann Jernejcic
801 E. 260th StreetEuclid OH 44132
Applicant
Robert F. Jernejcic
801 E. 260th StreetEuclid OH 44132
Applicant's Attorney
Zele & Zele Co., L.P.A.
38106 3rd St
Willoughby OH 44094
Text2016 EST 221345—Estate of Patricia Ann Jernejcic. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. R. J. Zele, atty.
