Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, November 30, 2016
Case Number
2016EST221345
Date Died
November 29, 2006
Filing Code
WRL

Decedent

Patricia Ann Jernejcic
801 E. 260th Street
Euclid OH 44132

Applicant

Robert F. Jernejcic
801 E. 260th Street
Euclid OH 44132
Applicant's Attorney
Ronald Joseph Zele
Zele & Zele Co., L.P.A.
38106 3rd St
Willoughby OH 44094

Text

2016 EST 221345—Estate of Patricia Ann Jernejcic. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. R. J. Zele, atty.
