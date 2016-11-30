Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, November 30, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016EST221348
- Date Died
- September 21, 2016
- Filing Code
- AD2
Decedent
Arthur P. Leary
328 Hickory Hill RoadChagrin Falls OH 44022
Date Died :Wednesday, September 21, 2016
Applicant
Arthur P. Leary
7720 Blackford DriveChagrin Falls OH 44022
Applicant's Attorney
Pearce Leary, Attorney at Law
100 Park Place
Chagrin Falls OH 44022-4442
Text2016 EST 221348—Estate of Arthur P. Leary. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. A. P. Leary, III, atty.
