Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, November 30, 2016
Case Number
2016EST221349
Bond
1
Date Died
March 31, 2016
Filing Code
ADM

Decedent

Toni Renee Chillious
5725 East 146th Street
Maple Heights OH 44137

Date Died :Thursday, March 31, 2016

Applicant

Kevin A. Chillious
5725 East 146th Street
Maple Heights OH 44137
Applicant's Attorney
Tommy Roberts Jr.
R Engineering Team, LLC
3100 E. 45th Street
Cleveland OH 44127-1088

Fiduciary

Kevin A. Chillious
5725 East 146th Street
Maple Heights OH 44137
Fiduciary's Attorney
Tommy Roberts Jr.
R Engineering Team, LLC
3100 E. 45th Street
Cleveland OH 44127-1088

Text

2016 EST 221349—Estate of Toni Renee Chillious. Application to administer estate filed. T. Roberts, Jr., atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 