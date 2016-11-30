Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, November 30, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016EST221349
- Bond
- 1
- Date Died
- March 31, 2016
- Filing Code
- ADM
Decedent
Toni Renee Chillious
5725 East 146th StreetMaple Heights OH 44137
Date Died :Thursday, March 31, 2016
Applicant
Kevin A. Chillious
5725 East 146th StreetMaple Heights OH 44137
Applicant's Attorney
R Engineering Team, LLC
3100 E. 45th Street
Cleveland OH 44127-1088
Fiduciary
Kevin A. Chillious
5725 East 146th StreetMaple Heights OH 44137
Fiduciary's Attorney
R Engineering Team, LLC
3100 E. 45th Street
Cleveland OH 44127-1088
Text2016 EST 221349—Estate of Toni Renee Chillious. Application to administer estate filed. T. Roberts, Jr., atty.
