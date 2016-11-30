Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, November 30, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016GRD221351
- Hearing
-
GUARDIANSHIP HEARINGJan 12, 2017 11:00 AM
- Filing Code
- GD1
Ward
Raymond Ginter
3496 West 126th StreetCleveland OH 44111
Applicant
Todd Ginter
3493 West 126th StreetCleveland OH 44111
Applicant's Attorney
Elk & Elk Co. Ltd.
6105 Parkland Blvd.
Mayfield Hts OH 44124
Next of Kin
Annamarie Ginter
1150 W. Market StreetAkron OH 44313
Next of Kin
Jacqueline Tincher
13798 Brigadoon WayStrongsville OH 44149
Next of Kin
Tanya Fodor
2423 Brookdale Ave.Parma OH 44134
Text2016 GRD 221351—Re: Raymond Ginter. Application for letters of guardianship of person and estate filed. Set for hearing Jan. 12, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. A. L. Papesh, atty.
