Date Filed
Wednesday, November 30, 2016
Case Number
2016GRD221351
Hearing
GUARDIANSHIP HEARING
Jan 12, 2017 11:00 AM
Filing Code
GD1

Ward

Raymond Ginter
3496 West 126th Street
Cleveland OH 44111

Applicant

Todd Ginter
3493 West 126th Street
Cleveland OH 44111
Applicant's Attorney
Amy Lynn Papesh
Elk & Elk Co. Ltd.
6105 Parkland Blvd.
Mayfield Hts OH 44124

Next of Kin

Annamarie Ginter
1150 W. Market Street
Akron OH 44313

Next of Kin

Jacqueline Tincher
13798 Brigadoon Way
Strongsville OH 44149

Next of Kin

Tanya Fodor
2423 Brookdale Ave.
Parma OH 44134

Text

2016 GRD 221351—Re: Raymond Ginter. Application for letters of guardianship of person and estate filed. Set for hearing Jan. 12, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. A. L. Papesh, atty.
