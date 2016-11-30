Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, November 30, 2016
Case Number
2016EST221353
Bond
1
Bond Status
POST
Bond Amount
$40,000.00
Date Died
October 15, 2016
Filing Code
ADM

Decedent

James Scott
14809 Leonard Avenue
Lakewood OH 44107

Date Died :Saturday, October 15, 2016

Applicant

Marilyn Scott
7101 Regina Lane
Olmsted Falls OH 44138
Applicant's Attorney
Edward Michael Graham
Edward M. Graham Co., L.P.A.
13363 Madison Avenue
Lakewood OH 44107

Fiduciary

Marilyn Scott
7101 Regina Lane
Olmsted Falls OH 44138
Fiduciary's Attorney
Edward Michael Graham
Edward M. Graham Co., L.P.A.
13363 Madison Avenue
Lakewood OH 44107

Text

2016 EST 221353—Estate of James Scott. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $40,000.00. Bond given and approved. O.S.J. E. M. Graham, atty.
