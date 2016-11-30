Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, November 30, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016EST221353
- Bond
- 1
- Bond Status
- POST
- Bond Amount
- $40,000.00
- Date Died
- October 15, 2016
- Filing Code
- ADM
Decedent
James Scott
14809 Leonard AvenueLakewood OH 44107
Applicant
Marilyn Scott
7101 Regina LaneOlmsted Falls OH 44138
Applicant's Attorney
Edward M. Graham Co., L.P.A.
13363 Madison Avenue
Lakewood OH 44107
Fiduciary
Fiduciary's Attorney
Text2016 EST 221353—Estate of James Scott. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $40,000.00. Bond given and approved. O.S.J. E. M. Graham, atty.
