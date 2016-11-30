Date Filed Wednesday, November 30, 2016 Case Number 2016EST221353 Bond 1 Bond Status POST Bond Amount $40,000.00 Date Died October 15, 2016 Filing Code ADM

Text 2016 EST 221353—Estate of James Scott. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $40,000.00. Bond given and approved. O.S.J. E. M. Graham, atty.