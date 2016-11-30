Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, November 30, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016EST221354
- Date Died
- August 9, 2016
- Filing Code
- REL
Decedent
Michael Lawrence Wolpert
2563 North Moreland Blvd. ;Apt C-5Shaker Heights OH 44120
Date Died :Tuesday, August 9, 2016
Applicant
Barbara Schaffer-Wolpert
2563 North Moreland Blvd.;Suite C-3Shaker Heights OH 44120
Text2016 EST 221354—Estate of Michael Lawrence Wolpert. Application to relieve estate from administration filed.
