Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, November 30, 2016
Case Number
2016EST221354
Date Died
August 9, 2016
Filing Code
REL

Decedent

Michael Lawrence Wolpert
2563 North Moreland Blvd. ;Apt C-5
Shaker Heights OH 44120

Date Died :Tuesday, August 9, 2016

Applicant

Barbara Schaffer-Wolpert
2563 North Moreland Blvd.;Suite C-3
Shaker Heights OH 44120

Text

2016 EST 221354—Estate of Michael Lawrence Wolpert. Application to relieve estate from administration filed.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 