Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, November 30, 2016
Case Number
2016EST221357
Bond
1
Bond Status
ORD
Bond Amount
$40,000.00
Date Died
August 31, 2016
Filing Code
AD2

Applicant

Mark Gusley
6600 Park Ave.
Cleveland OH 44105

Decedent

Linda Seton
3635 Tolland Rd.
Beachwood OH 44122

Text

2016 EST 221357—Estate of Linda Seton. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $40,000.00.
