Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, November 30, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016EST221357
- Bond
- 1
- Bond Status
- ORD
- Bond Amount
- $40,000.00
- Date Died
- August 31, 2016
- Filing Code
- AD2
Applicant
Mark Gusley
6600 Park Ave.Cleveland OH 44105
Decedent
Linda Seton
3635 Tolland Rd.Beachwood OH 44122
Date Died :Wednesday, August 31, 2016
Text2016 EST 221357—Estate of Linda Seton. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $40,000.00.
About your information and the public record.