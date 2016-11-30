Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, November 30, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016EST221360
- Bond
- 1
- Date Died
- May 20, 2016
- Filing Code
- ADM
Applicant
Steven M. Sefcik
515 Holly Dr.Berea OH 44017
Applicant's Attorney
Phillips & Mille Co., LPA
7530 Lucerne Drive
Middleburg Heights OH 44130
Decedent
Steven M. Sefcik
21900 Addington Boulevard Apt. 406Rocky River OH 44116
Date Died :Friday, May 20, 2016
Fiduciary
Steven M. Sefcik
515 Holly Dr.Berea OH 44017
Fiduciary's Attorney
Phillips & Mille Co., LPA
7530 Lucerne Drive
Middleburg Heights OH 44130
Text2016 EST 221360—Estate of Steven M. Sefcik Sr. Application to administer estate filed. E. A. Skerl, atty.
